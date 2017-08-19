Osun governorship race: Monarchs, religious leaders, endorse Femi Kehinde

By Gbenga Olarinoye, Osogbo

The ambition of Hon. Femi Kehinde to contest the 2018 governorship race in Osun State has received a boost as traditional rulers and religious leaders across the state have endorsed him.

Hon. Kehinde who is contesting on the platform of the Alliance for Democracy AD also got the support of the Hausa community in the ancient city of Ile-Ife.

The aspirant, as part of his state wide consultations before the race met with the Hausa community in Ife headed by the Seriki Hausawa, Alhaji Mamuda Madagali and other leaders of the community. He also met with the Ogusua of Modakeke, Oba Francis Adedoyin, Apetumodu of Ipetumodu, Oba Adegoke and Chief Imam Ratibi Ede, Alhaji Adewumi Adeyemo Abubakar .

Accompanied by the South-West National Chairman of AD, Alhaji Najeem Alabe, the Director General of FK campaign organization, Engr Kola Apara and others, Hon. Kehinde received loud ovations in all the places visited.

At Sabo area of Ile-Ife, the AD aspirant assured the Hausa community that if he got elected as governor next year, he would ensure that members of the Hausa community are involved in the administration of his government.

His words: “I want to let you know that both the Hausa and Yoruba and other ethnic groups are all the same in Nigeria, and if elected as the next governor of Osun state with your support, I will ensure that one of you is picked to be part of my cabinet. Sabo area of Ife has been in existence for more than 100 years and there is a trade cooperation between the Yoruba and Hausa people. My government will be open and transparent to all”, he said

In his response, the Seriki Hausawa recalled the assistance he in particular and many other Hausa got from the late mother of Hon. Kehinde about 50 years ago in plank business. Alhaji Madagali stated that on many occasions, the late business mogul would allow them to take planks on credit to the far North for sale before coming back to pay.

He added that the Hausa in Ife in particular benefited from her kindness and generosity and this was the appropriate time to appreciate her generosity by supporting her son in his political endeavors.

While welcoming him into his palace, the Ogunsua of Modakeke described the visit of the politician as an home coming and assured him of maximum support.

The traditional ruler said, “you need prayers in this task and since you said your purpose of coming here is to solicit for our prayer and not to campaign, we will pray for you and continue to pray for you so that you will succeed in this your endeavor. I also want to advise you and others in the race to allow peace to reign throughout the campaign period.

There is no need to fight over position. If it is the will of God that you will be the next governor of this state, there is nothing anybody can do about it, and if it is not yet your turn but you are destined to govern the state, it will one day definitely come to your turn. There is nothing that is permanent in life, even royalty is not permanent. One day, I will leave this position and join my ancestors and somebody else would occupy it”.

At the palace of Apetumodu of Ipetumode, the monarch welcomed the politician back home having attended his secondary school in the community where he came out with grade 1 in his WASSCE before proceeding to the then University of Ife now Obafemi Awolowo University OAU, Ile-Ife to read law

Oba James Adegoke advised the politician to effectively make use of all the contacts he made during his sojourn in the community to garner support for his political aspiration.

The royal father charged all the politicians to make today’s politics to be development based that would be of benefit to all the citizens of the country. He also warned that people no longer vote on the basis of political parties but on individual personalities.

Hon. Kehinde, a member of the House of Representatives between 1999 and 2003 on the platform of AD also paid a visit to the Chief Imam of Ratibi Ede, Alhaji Abubakar who claimed to be the spiritual leader of late Isiaka Adeleke. He prayed for the aspirant and committed his ways to God’s hands.

With the level of consultation and acceptability in all the places visited Hon. Femi Kehinde’s chance of picking the sole ticket of AD is getting brighter by the day.

