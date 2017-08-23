Osun State of Polytechnic 2017/2018 HND Acceptance Fee Payment Details.

The Osun State Polytechnic Iree hereby inform all candidates offered provisional admission into the Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes that the management has released the amount payable as acceptance fee and the payment deadline. All the candidates offered admission are to pay a sum of N15,000 as acceptance fee at OSPOLY Microfince Bank, Iree on …

The post Osun State of Polytechnic 2017/2018 HND Acceptance Fee Payment Details. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

