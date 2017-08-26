Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Fayose, others endorse ‘Lottery Plus’

By Olawoyin Abigail and Seun Kehinde

The former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, the Alake of Egbaland, Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose and many other prominent elder statesmen, have endorsed the new scratch and win sports betting game, ‘Lottery Plus’, powered by Kamson Holdings Limited. The new sports betting game which was recently unveiled at the Renaissance Hotel, Isaac John Street, GRA, Ikeja, is aimed at empowering unemployed youths and to equally ease the tension occasioned by the economic recession be-deviling the nation at the moment.

According to Mr. Kayode Amushan, CEO of Lotto Plus, the scratch and win lotto game was inspired by the current deplorable economic situation and the position of forex in Nigeria.”The lotto plus game is meant to help the unemployed youths in Nigeria and also to empower them during the current economic recession we’re experiencing in Nigeria today.”

Hosted by seasoned stand-up comedian cum MC, Gbenga Adeyinka, the event was graced by prominent Nigerians and government functionaries such as Ayo Fayose, the governor Ekiti state, former governor of Ogun state, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, O.A Anibaba, Head, Lagos State Lottery Board (LSLB), and many others.

The post Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Fayose, others endorse ‘Lottery Plus’ appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

