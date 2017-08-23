Ouko murder mystery: Where almost all major witnesses and suspects in the probe have died – SDE Entertainment News
Ouko murder mystery: Where almost all major witnesses and suspects in the probe have died
The death of Christabel Ouko has further diminished hopes of ever knowing the people who murdered her husband – former Foreign Affairs Minister John Robert Ouko – 27 years ago. Mrs Ouko died in a road crash along the Kisumu-Muhoroni road on …
