Our dating expectations

When it concerns dating and relationship, many men are clueless about what women need. They erroneously believe what every woman needs is money, money and more money.

When men they go into relationship with this mindset and things do not work out well, they will tag women as impossible and hard to please. It appears as if they mysteriously dropped off the planet.

When you listen to ladies voice out their frustrations about the men they are dating, you would be shocked at how men are failing to give women what they truly need. These days, many ladies in relationships are flustered, and are at their wit’s end when it comes to expressing their needs to the men they are dating.

For the men out there, ask your woman what she wants, don’t assume all she wants is money. The women below reveal some of the things women want from the men they have opened their hearts to. Some might seem pretty obvious, but some, you may downright disagree with. Either way, there are real stories by real women about their biggest dating desires and frustrations.

Ifeoma: A guy should show me he is interested in me and not play games

There’s nothing as frustrating as having to deal with a man who is interested in you but finds it hard to act it out. When out on a date, conversation needs to be a two-way thing.

A guy should show me he is interested in me. He should make me feel loved, wanted and appreciated while we are out on a date. There is nothing more boring than a guy who only talks about himself. Make sure you ask me questions and be interested in what I have to say. Guy, be interested in my life and what I do. That’s how you can get to my heart.

Mary: Chivalry doesn’t need to be dead

There’s no doubt that we are in the 21st century and I’m absolutely an advocate of equality, but I refuse to believe that chivalry is dead. One thing my husband always does is hold the car door opened for me. He did this when we started dating and he is keeping the tradition alive. It’s such a small and simple act, but chivalry is a huge turn on. This made him stand out at the beginning. So, guys need to learn how to be men in the real sense of the word. They need to open the door, buy women flowers, and woo them over a little. I would fall for man who treats me like a lady, anytime.

Ibukun: My man must be confident about who he is

I sincerely apologize if it seems I’m being too harsh on the men out there. But many young men these days lack confidence. They keep demanding women come down to their levels instead of raising the bars.

I understand that men have tough times on the dating scene, too. We all do.

Men need a dose of self-love as much as women do. They need to have confidence in themselves. No matter who you are, what you look like or what you do, just be confident in that. There’s nothing more sexy than a man who knows who he is and doesn’t need to reduce a woman’s worth to feel like a man.

My man must be confident and possess a healthy dose of self-esteem. I can’t stand insecure men.

I love confident men. They turn me on. I want my man to be confident of himself and his abilities but not wait for me to build up his self-confidence. He should do that himself.

Thelma: I expect my guy to pay for our first date

I know some women might argue with me over this, but don’t get me wrong, I’m fine with chipping in when out on a date. But if you have asked a girl out and it’s your first date, be gentlemanly enough and offer to pay. It can go a long way regarding how far your relationship would last.

I have dated men who wanted to get more serious with me, but I always remembered they didn’t pay on our first date and I zoned them.

Priscilla: If you say you are going to call, just call

This is basic respect. If you say you are going to call, call. We have lives too. But if you tell us you will call, chances are we are excited about that. When you don’t end up calling, it either shows that you are either or you simply don’t care.

Last year, I was dating a guy I met at the cinema and things were going well until I started to notice he was pulling away. I didn’t jump to conclusions but put myself out there by giving him the chance to be honest with me rather than dropping off the planet.

For a long time, he said he would call to talk, but he never did. I know some words are hard to say, but I would rather know the truth than not know at all.

Beatrice: If you are not into me, let me know on time

I hate it when a man keeps tossing me up and down. You don’t need to like every girl that crosses your path, but don’t keep me hooked by forming busy while I think the relationship is advancing.

I don’t like guys who play games with a woman’s life and feelings. If I am not your type, the most masculine and respectful thing you can possibly do is to be honest with me.

I have girlfriends who keep making excuses for a guy who is blowing them off because he is suddenly really busy. They want to believe it, that he really just does have a lot going on right now, which is why he has stopped calling. But we both know better. We make out time for things that are of priority. Just be straight if you don’t want to see me anymore.

Faith: I expect my man to make plans and stick to them

Nothing drives me crazy than dating a guy who is unreliable; one whose word you can’t take to the bank. Such men piss me off. If I cannot trust your word, we have no business together. I’ve dated a few of them and I am fed up. I love a man who can make a plan and stick to it. If you have commitment-phobia about making plans ahead of time or sticking to something, then I am going to question if you can make a commitment to me at all. Of course, things can come up, but show me that you have followed-through. Please don’t mistake this for taking the fun and spontaneity out of dating, because that’s what it’s all about.

Sinmisola: I love men who take initiatives

Girls are attracted to a man who can show some leadership. It’s sexy. Personally, I love it when a man takes the lead, especially during the dating phase. Whether setting up the date or picking a venue for dinner, surprising me with gifts or leaning in for that first kiss, show me you are someone with a little initiative and we will go a long way in each other’s company.

Chizoba: He should have a good dress sense

It is not hard to drool over a man who is a power dresser. I’m not saying that my man should always get all dressed up. Sometimes, doing that shows that he’s trying a little too hard to me. But if you are going to take me out, especially if you are someone I am really into, you need to put in more effort into your appearance. I would appreciate it if you pay attention to your dress sense. I like that and my man should seek to make me happy with his appearance.

