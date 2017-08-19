Our society’s filled with immoral songs – Iseoluwa

Fast-rising gospel artiste, Iseoluwa Abidemi, has said that faithfulness to God and dedication to academics have been the secret of her success in music so far. The talented 12-year-old, who recently released a new single and video titled ‘Iseoluwa’, revealed that beyond what fans actually know of her, she spends a lot of time daily …

The post Our society’s filled with immoral songs – Iseoluwa appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

