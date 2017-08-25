Outcry Over Cheerleader Splits Video

No guys, this is horrible.

A school in Denver, Colorado, is under the spotlight after a video emerged showing a number of cheerleaders being forced into the splits.

Some of the learners can even be heard screaming “please stop”, and I suppose a decent starting point is that five employees at the high school have been placed on administrative leave.

NY Post reports:

Ally Wakefield, a 13-year-old incoming freshman cheerleader at East High School, can be seen in one 24-second clip being forcefully held down by four people — three teammates and newly hired cheerleading coach Ozell Williams… Wakefield’s father, Eric Wakefield, told The Post that he’s been unable to sleep since the videos surfaced and claimed his daughter is being cyberbullied by classmates, teammates and even strangers in connection to the video. He also claimed that Williams threatened to kick anyone off the team if footage or information related to the team’s practices got leaked.

Let’s go to the video – a warning, the beginning of this video is pretty full on:

WTF America?

[source:nypost]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

