Over N4bn Spent On Humanitarian Projects In Northeast – FG

BY DOYIN OJOSIPE, Abuja

The Federal Government yesterday, said it has spent over N4 billion on interventions in the humanitarian crisis ongoing in the north east.

The Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole made the disclosure during the Commemoration of the 2017 World Humanitarian Day in Abuja recently.

The Minister in a statement said that the N4billion was used in the purchase of relief materials including drugs and medical consumables.

Adewole also noted that the money was spent on getting hospital equipment, capacity building and deployment of volunteer health workers.

“The Federal Ministry of Health has responded to the humanitarian situation within Nigeria by strengthening the Special Project Department and appointing a substantive director to coordinate health related response to the on-going humanitarian crisis within the country,” he said.

He said that a broad North–East Health Sector Humanitarian Crisis Response Strategic Plan (NEHSHRSP) was also developed with a primary objective of repositioning the health system within the region, he said.

According to the statement, the federal government had initially deployed a Rapid Response Team, which was saddled with the responsibility to develop a six-month health and nutritional plan in Borno

It also revealed that the plan, which was developed and implemented, has been extended by another six months due to the giant strides achieved such as increased access to quality healthcare in communities.

Over N4bn Spent On Humanitarian Projects In Northeast – FG appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

