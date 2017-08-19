Owerri Building Collapse: NYSC denies, sympathizes with victims

By CALEB AYANSINA

ABUJA – The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), yesterday, cleared air on the identity of the victims of the recent building collapse in Owerri, the Imo state capital, saying they were not corps members.

NYSC in a statement signed by its Director of Press and Public Relations, Mrs Abosede Aderibigbe, in Abuja, however sympathised with the victims.

The scheme maintained that though their condolence message goes to the family and friends, the record must be put straight, “Chinedu Isiogugu and Ngozi Oformezie were not serving Corps members as stated in the news reports.”

The statement said that “the Management of the National Youth Service Corps wishes to condole with the government and people of Imo State over the loss of lives in a building collapse, which occurred in Owerri.

“Our thoughts are with the bereaved families in this moment of grief. We stand by them in prayers that the Almighty God comforts them.

“While we mourn with the bereaved and the rest of the nation, we are constrained to correct the misinformation in the news reports by some national dailies regarding the identities of two of the deceased persons.

“To put the record straight, Chinedu Isiogugu, a graduate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, indeed served on the platform of the NYSC during the 2016 Batch ‘A’ service year with state code number IM/16A/3803.

“However, the deceased completed the service and was officially discharged on 4th May, 2017. Ngozi Oformezie as at date is also not identified as a serving Corps member.”

NYSC appealed to the media to “cross-check of facts with the Scheme on matters of this nature, especially to ascertain identities of serving Corps members,” before informing the citizenry.

The post Owerri Building Collapse: NYSC denies, sympathizes with victims appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

