Oyegun eulogizes Buhari for addressing restructuring and national unity









The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun has expressed his satisfaction over the return of President Muhammadu Buhari and his state of the nation address where he emphatically called for Nigeria’s unity amidst call for restructuring.

Oyegun who was fielding questions from journalists at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Monday, after inaugurating a seven-member reconciliation committee for the Party’s Kogi State Chapter, reiterated his happiness over the President’s return.

“He has not only come back, he has come back very strong and he has come back to the very warm adulation, spontaneous reception by the ordinary people of this country. I was very glad and I think I will repeat what I had said earlier that it is a clear indication that the ordinary Nigerian is more discerning and knowledgeable than perhaps we give him credit for.

“You see, he is the President of this nation. He has been away for quite a bit of time. Agents of destabilisation have been very much at work because they thought his absence created a gap and a weakness within the polity which they tried to exploit.

“So Mr. President in his wisdom discerned that the stability, unity, peace and security of this nation and the ordinary Nigerian are the key issues at this material time. He addressed them and went straight to the core of the issues.

“He left nobody in any doubt that any Nigerian is entitled as a matter of right to live, work and operate in any part of this country. He made it clear and left no one in any doubt that yes, while people can discuss issues and the relationship in the nation, the National Assembly is there to handle such issues. But he drew one red line that the only thing that is not on the table is that this nation can be divided. He made it clear that the unity of the Nigerian nation is not up for negotiation of any type”, he said.

Speaking further on the issue of restructuring, Oyegun pointed out that the President said quite clearly that you can discuss, but the only issue that is out of bounds is the unity of this nation.

“That as the situation is today, the institutions of state that can legitimately deal with any changes in the relativity within the nation is the National Assembly and the National Council of State. It is the National Assembly that makes laws. So the situation is so clear and unambiguous. He did not say you can’t discuss but the only issue that was not on the table is the unity of the Nigerian nation”, he added.

