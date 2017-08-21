Pacquiao, Jeff Horn set for a world title rematch in Brisbane

Mayor of Brisbane, Graham Quirk has confirmed a rematch between Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao and Australian Jeff Horn. The rematch will take place November this year in the city, Quirk said. Quirk had earlier threatened to pull funding without confirmation from the Pacquiao camp but said he had been reassured at a meeting with promoters […]

The post Pacquiao, Jeff Horn set for a world title rematch in Brisbane appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

