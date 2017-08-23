Pages Navigation Menu

Pak using India as ‘excuse’ to support terrorist groups: US – Greater Kashmir

Posted on Aug 23, 2017


Greater Kashmir

Pak using India as 'excuse' to support terrorist groups: US
Greater Kashmir
"What India is doing in Afghanistan is not a threat to Pakistan. They''re not building military bases. They''re not deploying troops," National Security Council (NSC) spokesman Michael Anton said yesterday.
