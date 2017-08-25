Pakistan’s population tops 207 million: early census results – Daily Mail
Pakistan's population tops 207 million: early census results
Daily Mail
Pakistan's population has surged by more than half to 207 million, according to provisional results of the country's first census in almost two decades released by the statistics board Friday. Once confirmed in the final report, Pakistan could be set …
57 percent spike in Pakistan's population in 19 years: Census
Pakistan surpasses Brazil to become fifth-most populous nation
Text Bulletin 2000 hrs
