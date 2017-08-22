Paralysed journalist in need of N25m to get back to life

By Gabriel Olawale

Unless there is urgent intervention, Jude Ikegwuonu, a journalist, who was involved in a ghastly car accident in July, 2013 may not practice again.

The accident affected his spinal cord (c5/c6), rendering him paralysed on all four limbs (quadriplegia).

Jude’ requires N25 million to get his life back. He is urging Nigerians to assist to raise the money to enable him acquire mobility aids such as stairs-climbing wheelchair, mobile ramps, and wheel chair van.

Jude is full of hopes to practice again, but requires physiotherapy. Driven by his passion for his profession.

Formerly a staff of Nigeria Info FM 92.3 Port Harcourt and Channels Television among others until his accident, Jude remarked:

“I need the support of Nigerians to enable me live a productive life again. I believe that even in my condition, I still have the ability to function optimally like every other person.

“There are certain therapy I should be undergoing, such as MRI, medical check up in my spine and brain, but because there is no money, I have not gone for the tests. My doctor said therapy is essential in my condition, just like the one I underwent when I was transferred to India in 2015 where I underwent occupational therapy sessions for seven months, which helped me in moving my hands, even though my fingers are not working.

If I get these mobility aids, I can go back to work, earn a living and get other needs.

Please you can donate to Jude Ikegwuonu, Guaranty Trust Bank, Account number: 0016988982 or call 08028294451.

