Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Parents demand Justice after Teacher allegedly duct taped Toddler to Chair & Posted on SnapChat

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Parents of a 4-year old girl are demanding for prosecution of her teacher at Little Learners in Missouri, who allegedly duct taped her to a chair. The girl’s mother Elysha Brooks posted the photo on Facebook, saying that she was contacted by the Department of Children and Family Services and sent a picture that showed her […]

The post Parents demand Justice after Teacher allegedly duct taped Toddler to Chair & Posted on SnapChat appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.