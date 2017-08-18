Parents urge ASUU to suspend strike

Parents in the university town of Nsukka have appealed to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to suspend its ongoing strike, considering the setback and suffering it would cause students and their parents. Some parents, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Nsukka on Friday, said that if the strike was allowed to continue, it would alter university academic calendar and make it difficult for students to graduate when they ought to. Mrs Njideka Ozioko, a secondary school Principal, decried the incessant strikes in Nigeria’s tertiary education sector, describing them as unhealthy development.

