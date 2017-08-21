Paris-bound Nigerian wrestlers to leave on Monday

Reprieve has finally come the way of the Nigerian contingent to the World Wrestling Championships in Paris, France, who had flight delay as they will now depart on Monday evening aboard Air Ethiopia.

The contingent had experienced flight delay in the hands of Air Maroc in the early hours of Monday and had to find an alternative.

The three, according to the President, Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF), Daniel Igali, they are to weigh-in for the competition on Tuesday afternoon.

Igali told NAN on the telephone from Paris that when the wrestlers got to the airport in the early hours of Monday, they were told that Air Maroc had a defective aircraft on Sunday.

He said that because the aircraft was small, it only picked a few passengers for Sunday, leaving those for 4 a.m. flight on Monday stranded.

However, in a twist of events, the NWF said it had secured four tickets aboard Ethiopia Airlines aircraft to convey some of the country’s contingent to the championships.

Igali told NAN on the telephone from Paris that three wrestlers and a coach would now travel on Monday evening.

“We have been able to get four new tickets on Ethiopia Airlines for them. They should hopefully arrive in Paris by 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

They will undergo a weight exercise tomorrow compete on Aug. 23.

NAN reports that six wrestlers, including four females and two males will represent the country at the competition.

The male wrestlers are Amas Daniel (65kg) and John Emmanuel (70kg), while the female are Blessing Oborududu (63kg), Adekuroye Odunayo (53kg), Mercy Genesis (48kg), and Aminat Adeniyi (58kg).

The wrestlers are being tutored by the head coach of NWF, Victor Kodei and a female coach, Purity Akuh.

The competition began on Monday which is for arrivals and end Aug. 26.

Paris-bound Nigerian wrestlers to leave on Monday appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

