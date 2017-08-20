Ondo: Labour Leaders Reject Gov. Akeredolu’s Offer Of 80 Percent Payment Of September 2016 Salaries – SaharaReporters.com
Ondo: Labour Leaders Reject Gov. Akeredolu's Offer Of 80 Percent Payment Of September 2016 Salaries
Labour union leaders in Ondo State, on Sunday, announced their rejection of the 80 per cent of the September 2016 salaries paid into workers' accounts from the second tranche of the Paris Club Refunds by the state government.Rising from an emergency …
