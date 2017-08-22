Paris Club refund: Court adjourns ruling on motion to unfreeze Delta State account

Justice Yusuf Halilu of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court has adjourned to August 23, 2017 for ruling on a motion by the Government of Delta State, praying the court to vacate the ex-parte order freezing its Paris-Club bank account. The Delta State Paris-Club bank account was ordered to be frozen on the 3rd […]

Paris Club refund: Court adjourns ruling on motion to unfreeze Delta State account

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

