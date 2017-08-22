Paris Club Refund: What we got – Akeredolu explains

The Ondo State government has cleared the air over the disbursement of the N6.38billion Paris Club Refund released to it. A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor, Special Duties & Strategy, Dr Doyin Odebowale, said that contrary to a claim in some quarters that the administration got N7.03billion, the state government got […]

Paris Club Refund: What we got – Akeredolu explains

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

