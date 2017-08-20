Pages Navigation Menu

Paris refund: Ondo workers reject fractional payment of salary arrears

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

Paris refund: Ondo workers reject fractional payment of salary arrears
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
The Organised labour unions in Ondo state at the weekend rejected the introduction of fractional or percentage payment of salaries by the state government, saying the 80 per cent September 2016 salary arrears paid by the state government to the workers …

