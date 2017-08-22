Pages Navigation Menu

Parts of Gauteng hit by sand, dust storm

Eyewitness News

Parts of Gauteng hit by sand, dust storm
Eyewitness News
The Weather Service says the dust storm is currently blowing over Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg and will soon move to Tshwane. A sand storm moves towards Sandton on 22 August 2017. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN. Sand storm · Dust storm. Email; Print …
