Party congresses: We’re fair to all, says Ogun APC – The Nation Newspaper
|
Vanguard
|
Party congresses: We're fair to all, says Ogun APC
The Nation Newspaper
The Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday said its ward congresses complied with the party's constitution. A group, led by the party's Ogun Central Chairman Kunle Adesina, complained a few weeks ago that the congresses …
PDP: Back on the groove
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!