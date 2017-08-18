Pastor Adeboye Visits Buhari in London

The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Pastor Enoch Adeboye on Friday visited ailing Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari in London.

Adeboye is the second cleric Buhari has received this month.

On August 4, he received Justin Welby, archbishop of Canterbury, at Abuja house, London.

Buhari has spent more than 100 days in London having left Nigeria on May 7, transferring power to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

His absence from the country has spun a few yet sustained protests in the Nigerian capital city Abuja.

Counter protests by groups loyal to the president have also been held. Face offs between the two groups have resulted in violence.

