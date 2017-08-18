Pages Navigation Menu

Pastor Adeboye visits President Buhari in London | Photos

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, August 18, 2017, received Pastor E.A. Adeboye, the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Worldwide at Abuja House, London. The president shared photos of him and the cleric on Twitter with the caption: “I thank Pastor Adeboye for visiting today, and for his prayers and good wishes. […]

