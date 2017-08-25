Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pastor arrested for killing baby for rituals in Calabar – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Pastor arrested for killing baby for rituals in Calabar
Pulse Nigeria
A so-called man of God barely escaped with his life after he was caught for killing a baby for ritual purposes in Cross River State. Published: 32 minutes ago; Isaac Dachen. Print; eMail. search. Image …
Calabar residents demolish church, beat up pastorThe Nation Newspaper

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.