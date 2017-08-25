Pastor arrested for killing baby for rituals in Calabar – Pulse Nigeria
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Pastor arrested for killing baby for rituals in Calabar
Pulse Nigeria
A so-called man of God barely escaped with his life after he was caught for killing a baby for ritual purposes in Cross River State. Published: 32 minutes ago; Isaac Dachen. Print; eMail. search. Image …
Calabar residents demolish church, beat up pastor
