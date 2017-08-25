Pastor caught with the heart of a one-year-old girl

The fresh heart of a one-year-old girl, identified as Success Ime, was discovered in a church at 3, Okon Edak Street, off Atamunu, Calabar, Cross River State. Other fetish items, including goat heads, dead chicken, male and female effigies, wooden boat, crafted camel among others, were uncovered by men of Uwanse Police Division. The grandmother …

The post Pastor caught with the heart of a one-year-old girl appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

