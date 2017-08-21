Pages Navigation Menu

Axing of crime boss evidence police management needs judicial review: police union – Times LIVE

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Africa


Axing of crime boss evidence police management needs judicial review: police union
Police unions and opposition MPs have welcomed the removal of Major-General Pat Mokushane as acting head of police crime intelligence‚ with one union calling for a serious inquiry into the management of police. The termination of Mokushane's …
