Axing of crime boss evidence police management needs judicial review: police union – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
Axing of crime boss evidence police management needs judicial review: police union
Times LIVE
Police unions and opposition MPs have welcomed the removal of Major-General Pat Mokushane as acting head of police crime intelligence‚ with one union calling for a serious inquiry into the management of police. The termination of Mokushane's …
Pat Mokushane fired as acting head of crime intelligence
Acting head of crime intelligence fired
Lesetja Mothiba fires crime intelligence boss Pat Mokushane
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!