Patience Ozokwor tackles substance abuse in Glo’s Professor Johnbull

Nollywood veteran, Patience Ozokwor, popularly called Mama G, is returning to the Globacom-sponsored TV drama series, Professor Johnbull, to campaign against the use of hard drugs and other dangerous substances by youths.

The fresh episode, entitled High People, will see Mama G joining forces with the protagonist of the series, Professor Johnbull, played by another Nollywood veteran, Kanayo O. Kanayo, to organise a seminar on the evils of substance abuse.

Two popular characters in the series, Flash the Boy, played by Stephen Odimgbe, and Jumoke, played by Bidemi Kosoko, will have interesting encounters with illicit substances in the episode.

The episode will highlight the numerous routes that young people explore to get high, especially when they have just been disappointed or they just feel dejected. Some of these routes include ingesting or injecting the illicit substances, drinking cough syrup and sniffing sewage or glue.

Professor Johnbull utilises the platform to draw the attention of the public to the alarming number of young people who are hooked on drugs simply because they erroneously believe that they need the drugs to excel in life or that such drugs enhance their abilities.

He also draws attention to the fact that many patients in the nation’s psychiatric hospitals are victims of hard drugs, a situation, he says, is preventable. He also emphasises the damage hard drugs do to internal organs.

The fresh episode features other regulars such as Caro (Mercy Johnson-Okojie), Churchill (Jnr. Pope Odonwodo) and Abadnego (Martins Nebo).

It will air, as usual, on NTA Network, NTA International on DSTV Channel 251 and NTA on StarTimes at 8.30p.m. on Tuesday, with repeat broadcast at 8.30p.m. on Friday on the same channels.

