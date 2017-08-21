Pages Navigation Menu

Patoranking Expecting First Child

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian dancehall singer Patoranking is expecting his first child with a mystery lady. The ‘This kind love’ singer took to social media on Monday, August 21, 2017, to break the news. Thank God 🍼 pic.twitter.com/gWPOfI9Fbr — PATORANKING (@patorankingfire) August 21, 2017 “Daddy Yo ❤ Thank God,” he captioned an adorable photo of himself and baby …

