Patoranking will soon become a father

NAIJ.COM

Many have been wondering why popular musician Patoranking has been 'absent' from the news in recent times. Well, NAIJ can report that Pato is set to become a father. The reggae/dancehall act who is currently in London took to his Instagram page to …

Patoranking Is Expecting His Second Child P.M. News



all 2 news articles »