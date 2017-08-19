Paul Kagame inaugural speech in full

Kigali, Rwanda | THE INDEPENDENT | Rwandan President Paul Kagame was sworn in Friday in front of a packed crowd in the national stadium in Kigali, entertained by a military parade and drummers.

“Let’s ensure that those who struggled and perished to build this new Rwanda, and to liberate Africa, did not sacrifice in vain,” the 59-year-old Kagame said.

“All the inspiration we need is right here in Africa,” Kagame said, adding “There is exceptional leadership and ingenuity amongst us, everywhere, only that we have been accustomed not to recognise it as such.”

“Choosing to see the value in each other is a precious gift, which anchors us firmly and confidently in our rightful place in this world.”

FULL SPEECH

Inaugural Address by Rwanda President Paul Kagame by The Independent Magazine on Scribd

The post Paul Kagame inaugural speech in full appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

