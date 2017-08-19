Pages Navigation Menu

Paul Kagame inaugural speech in full

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in Africa, News, Uganda | 0 comments

President Paul Kagame delivers his inaugural speech August 18, 2017. PHOTO FLickr.com/paulkagame

Kigali, Rwanda | THE INDEPENDENT |  Rwandan President Paul Kagame was sworn in Friday in front of a packed crowd in the national stadium in Kigali, entertained by a military parade and drummers.

“Let’s ensure that those who struggled and perished to build this new Rwanda, and to liberate Africa, did not sacrifice in vain,” the 59-year-old Kagame said.

“All the inspiration we need is right here in Africa,” Kagame said, adding “There is exceptional leadership and ingenuity amongst us, everywhere, only that we have been accustomed not to recognise it as such.”

“Choosing to see the value in each other is a precious gift, which anchors us firmly and confidently in our rightful place in this world.”

FULL SPEECH

Inaugural Address by Rwanda President Paul Kagame by The Independent Magazine on Scribd

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

