Paul Pogba will win Ballon d’Or in next five years – Anthony Martial – ESPN FC

ESPN's Alison Bender and Mark Ogden discuss whether they think Manchester United are the strongest team in the Premier League this season. Anthony Martial is convinced that his Manchester United teammate Paul Pogba is a future Ballon d'Or winner.
Anthony Martial tips Paul Pogba to win Ballon d'Or in next five years
'He's the best midfield player in the world' – Martial backs Pogba to win Ballon d'Or in next five years
Anthony Martial believes Paul Pogba is “the best midfield player in the world”
