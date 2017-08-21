Pages Navigation Menu

Paul Pogba will win Ballon d’Or in next five years – Anthony Martial – ESPN FC

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Sports


ESPN FC

Paul Pogba will win Ballon d'Or in next five years – Anthony Martial
ESPN FC
ESPN's Alison Bender and Mark Ogden discuss whether they think Manchester United are the strongest team in the Premier League this season. Anthony Martial is convinced that his Manchester United teammate Paul Pogba is a future Ballon d'Or winner.
