Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pay your tax in 90 days or face the music – Osinbajo warns evaders

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday announced that wealthy Nigerians and corporate bodies evading tax have 90 days to declare appropriate taxes or face the full wrath of the law. He gave the warning during the 57th Annual Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Lagos. “A personal tax of N20 million implies an income […]

Pay your tax in 90 days or face the music – Osinbajo warns evaders

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.