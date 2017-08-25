Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PDP accuses APC of trying to use hate speech to suppress Freedom of speech

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in News, Politics | 0 comments

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has accused the All Progressives Congress, APC, party of trying to use its planned clamp down on hate speech as a ploy to criminalise freedom of speech and association.

PDP, in a series of tweet, said the “Constitution of Nigeria in Chapter IV (33), is very clear on freedom of Speech and Fundamental Rights of all Nigerians,” but that APC is using the hate speech clampdown to “coax Nigerians against demanding for fulfillment of its promises.”

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

PDP reminds APC of undelivered campaign promises to Nigerians after over two years

The party however showed a snapshot of the campaign promises made to Nigerians by APC before Nigerians voted them into power, saying, APC must focus on meeting the promises instead of threatening Nigerians and trying to criminalise freedom of speech.

The post PDP accuses APC of trying to use hate speech to suppress Freedom of speech appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.