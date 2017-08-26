Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PDP, APC set for Nov Enugu LG polls – Vanguard

Posted on Aug 26, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


TODAY.NG

PDP, APC set for Nov Enugu LG polls
Vanguard
THE political climate was recharged in Enugu state, Yesterday, with the disclosure by the All Progressives Congress, APC, that it was going ahead to participate in the November 2017 local government elections in the state. Chairman of APC in Enugu
Enugu LG Polls: APC holds primary September 11, cautions foreign affairs ministerDaily Post Nigeria
Enugu council polls: APC fixes Sept 11 for primariesTODAY.NG

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.