PDP, APC set for Nov Enugu LG polls – Vanguard

PDP, APC set for Nov Enugu LG polls
THE political climate was recharged in Enugu state, Yesterday, with the disclosure by the All Progressives Congress, APC, that it was going ahead to participate in the November 2017 local government elections in the state. Chairman of APC in Enugu …
