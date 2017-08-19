PDP asks Buhari to fix Nigeria’s economy with his return from London









The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to use his return from medical treatment in London to stir the country out of the current economic hardship.

Reacting to Buhari’s return from London on Saturday, the main opposition party urged the President to hit the ground running by fixing the myriads of challenges facing the country.

A statement by the National Publicity Secretary, PDP National Caretaker Committee, Dayo Adeyeye, thanked God for sparing the President’s life after battling an undisclosed ailment.

“The President departed Nigeria on 7th of May, 2017 for an ailment and returned today being August 19, 2017. We believe that Mr. President is healthier now to assume his responsibility at the helm of the Country’s affairs.

“We thank the Almighty for saving his life and pray that He grants him better health and understanding on how to rescue our poor economy and relieve Nigerians from the current hardship,” the statement reads in part.

The President is expected to make a national broadcast on Monday.

Recall that at last week’s Special Non-Elective National Convention of PDP, chairman of the NCC, Ahmed Makarfi, wished the President quick recovery, pointing out that they want him to be fit to unseat him in the 2019 presidential election.

