PDP era political earthquake, party should stop attacking APC – Northern leaders

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Prominent Northern leaders on Saturday refuted claims by some politicians in the country who are branding the All Progressives Congress (APC) government as clueless, commending the ruling party for providing the insight and leadership to achieve prosperity in Nigeria. The leaders also praised the ruling party for sanitizing the polity, reversing Nigeria’s economic decline and […]

