PDP Excited As Wike Joins APC Governors, Others To Recieve PMB – Leadership Newspapers
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
PDP Excited As Wike Joins APC Governors, Others To Recieve PMB
Leadership Newspapers
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State has lauded Governor Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike for joining state governors and other senior Nigerian citizens that received President Muhammadu Buhari on arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International …
PDP lauds Wike for receiving Buhari on arrival from UK
Rivers PDP chair describes Wike as detribalised
'Join us, we will take care of you' – APC begs Wike's sacked commissioners
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!