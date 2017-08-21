Pages Navigation Menu

PDP, FCT residents welcome Buhari

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

PEOPLES Democratic Party (PDP) has joined Abuja residents to salute and welcome President Muhammadu Buhari from his over three months medical vacation to London. A message of the party issued by the Mr Dayo Adeyeye, National Publicity Secretary, PDP National Caretaker Committee on Saturday in Abuja, said the party believed that Buhari is healthier now […]

