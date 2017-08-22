PDP flays Bello over public holiday

•Atiku lauds Buhari’s return, recovery

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other groups have decried the Kogi State Governor for what they described as his ineptitude and cluelessness for declaring a public holiday on President Muhammadu Buhari’s return from London.

Bello had declared August 21, 2017 as Public Holiday to thank God for the safe return of the president to the chagrin of many citizens. The holiday took many by surprise as most of the banking transactions could not be carried out as the banks also complied.

Consequently, most customers who came out for one business or the other were stranded. The government officials, including the governor did a road walk from the Government House to the state specialist hospital to mark the day.

But the state PDP, however, described the action as an aberration. Meanwhile, former Vice President and a chieftain of the APC, Atiku Abubakar yesterday joined other Nigerians in welcoming President Buhari back home from his medical vacation in the United Kingdom (UK).

In a statement, Atiku expressed delight at Buhari’s level of health and recovery. He said Nigerians should be happy with the recovery of the President since a healthy and stronger Buhari would be able to concentrate more on the task of implementing his campaign promises to Nigerians.

He explained that President Buhari’s recovery was good news for the country and Nigerians, as “it would reduce the needless conspiracy theories surrounding his health and long absence.”

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

