PDP inaugurates Caretaker Committees in three states

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has inaugurated caretaker committees in Borno, Kebbi and Ogun states. This follows the dissolution of their respective chapters at the recently concluded special, non-elective national convention. Chairman of National Caretaker Committee (NCC) of the party, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, while inaugurating the committees at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, said […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

