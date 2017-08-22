PDP making progress in implementing convention’s resolutions – Makarfi

The National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it was making progress in implementing the resolutions of the party’s Aug. 12 non-elective national convention. National Chairman of the committee, Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, stated this at the committee’s meeting with PDP stakeholders from Kwara on Tuesday in Abuja. Makarfi said that the committee…

The post PDP making progress in implementing convention’s resolutions – Makarfi appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

