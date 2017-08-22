Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PDP making progress in implementing convention’s resolutions – Makarfi

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it was making progress in implementing the resolutions of the party’s Aug. 12 non-elective national convention. National Chairman of the committee, Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, stated this at the committee’s meeting with PDP stakeholders from Kwara on Tuesday in Abuja. Makarfi said that the committee…

The post PDP making progress in implementing convention’s resolutions – Makarfi appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.