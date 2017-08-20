Pages Navigation Menu

PDP mocks APC over u-turn on restructuring

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed surprised in the “sudden interest” of the APC in restructuring “after several months of denial by elected and appointed officials that APC did not promise restructuring in its manifesto and during the 2015 campaigns”. This is contained in a statement on Sunday by Dayo Adeyeye, National Publicity Secretary […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

