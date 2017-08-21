Pages Navigation Menu

PDP slams APC for allegedly breaching peace in Bayelsa

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Bayelsa State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has condemned the recent spate of violence and bloodletting carried allegedly out by some members of the State Chapter of the APC at the State capital, Yenagoa. The PDP State Chairman, Hon. Cleopas Moses, in his reaction after an emergency meeting, said the fight for […]

