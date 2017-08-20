Pages Navigation Menu

PDP supports calls for restructuring- Adeyeye

Aug 20, 2017

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is in support of restructuring of the country in a manner that will boost the growth, development and prosperity of Nigeria. Dayo Adeyeye, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP National Caretaker Committee, made the clarification in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja. Adeyeye said the clarification became necessary following a statement credited to the National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Bolaji Ojo-Abdullahi.

