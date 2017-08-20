PDP trounces APC in Gombe House of Assembly bye-election – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
PDP trounces APC in Gombe House of Assembly bye-election
NAIJ.COM
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has floored the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just concluded Gombe state House of Assembly bye-election in Dukku north constituency. NAIJ.com learnt that the election was held on Saturday, August 19 by the …
PDP wins bye-election in Gombe
Gombe election: PDP floors APC, others
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!