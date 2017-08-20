Pages Navigation Menu

PDP trounces APC in Gombe House of Assembly bye-election – NAIJ.COM

PDP trounces APC in Gombe House of Assembly bye-election
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has floored the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just concluded Gombe state House of Assembly bye-election in Dukku north constituency. NAIJ.com learnt that the election was held on Saturday, August 19 by the …
