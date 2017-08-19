PDP welcomes President Buhari back from London

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has saluted President Muhammadu Buhari on his return from his over three months medical vacation to London. The welcome message of the party was issued by the Mr Dayo Adeyeye, National Publicity Secretary, PDP National Caretaker Committee on Saturday in Abuja. “We believe that Mr President is healthier now to assume his responsibility at the helm of the Country’s affairs.

