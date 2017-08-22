Pensioners beg Presidency over benefits

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA—Retired Paramilitary Officers Association, RPOA, Kogi West chapter, has appealed to the Presidency, Controller General of Prisons and authorities of Pension Transition Arrangement Directorate, PTAD, to pay them their approved retirement pension and other benefits.

The pensioners said despite President Muhammadu Buhari making funds available to defray the arrears, PTAD was yet to pay them.

They added that they can no longer meet their obligations.

RPOA’s spokesperson, DSP Stephen Bebeyi (retd.), made this known to newsmen in Kabba, Kogi State, yesterday, noting that they were yet to receive their severance allowance, which was approved in 2003 before their retirement in 2005/2006.

