People Are Talking About Trump Having Early-Onset Dementia After Another Terrible Speech

Oh Donald, you sad old fart.

POTUS delivered a speech in Phoenix hours ago in another one of those campaign-style rallies, but as is customary he spent most of his time attacking the media and blowing smoke up his own arsehole.

There was one part of his speech that was particularly perplexing though, with Trump condemning the media’s reaction to his Charlottesville ‘many sides / both sides’ shocker.

He spent more than 10 minutes at the Phoenix rally rereading his three speeches in response to Charlottesville, commenting how perfect his words were, but there was just one problem – he left out the phrase ‘many sides’, which had caused all the fuss.

Doesn’t he know he gave that address on national TV, and thus there is video of it?

This led CNN political commentator and Republican strategist Ana Navarro to lose it on Twitter:

We hear you, amigo.

Some of Trump’s antics during that Phoenix rally via CNN – the first response referring to criticism he wasn’t strong enough in that condemnation:

“I hit ’em with neo-Nazi, I hit ’em with everything. KKK? We have KKK. I got ’em all,” Trump said. Then, he lambasted the “weak, weak people” allowing Confederate statues to be removed. “They’re trying to take away our culture. They’re trying to take away our history,” Trump said.

It was just part of a night in which Trump aligned himself tightly with his loyal base — ignoring the wishes of GOP leaders and the predictions of his own White House while attacking Arizona’s two Republican senators, hinting at the pardon of a controversial former Arizona sheriff and signaling that a federal government shutdown could loom in the weeks ahead, all while leading chants of “build the wall.” “If we have to close down our government, we’re building that wall,” Trump promised his followers.

Build the wall – the rallying cry of the intellectually challenged, it seems.

Back to those dementia claims, though, because way back in April mental health experts from Yale Medicine School were already raising concerns (HERE).

That led to another doctor questioning Trump earlier this week, pre-Phoenix, in an article on the Independent:

If there is significant concern that a leader’s health poses a real risk to themselves or others, it is the responsibility of the public to point this out. With Trump, the Yale team has done just that. Perhaps it is time to listen… In the end, it comes down to whether someone is fit to do a job and whether it is safe for them to do so. For Trump, the stakes are high. I do not believe he should be diagnosed from afar, but I do believe that well-meaning concern should be met with investigation. Then again, that’s just me.

I’m not really one for reality TV, but I would watch the hell out of a team of doctors probing the Donald on his mental health situation.

[sources:cnn&independent]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

